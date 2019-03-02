No charges will be filed in the July death of a detainee at the Sebastian County Detention Center, according to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Adrian Goodwin, 33, of Fort Smith was found unresponsive in his cell before he was pronounced dead July 24. According to a letter released Friday by Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue, at around 2:44 a.m. July 24, a check of Goodwin's cell revealed that he appeared to be on the floor of the cell lying on his stomach with his head turned to the left; his arms were above his head and his head was on a pillow. However, a frothy liquid was observed running from his mouth and a check of his pulse revealed no response.

Detention Center personnel began administering CPR and did so until Fort Smith EMS was also summoned to the scene, the letter states. EMS took over conducting CPR and transported Goodwin to Sparks Regional Medical Center (now Baptist Health — Fort Smith), where he was pronounced dead.

Health-care professionals also discovered a plastic bag of white powdery substance on the body, which was turned over to law enforcement, the letter states. An autopsy performed at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory shows the cause of death to be accidental "combined drug toxicity," and a toxocology report shows the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and fentanyl, according to the prosecutor's office.

Goodwin, who in 2013 was convicted of violent and drug-related felonies, was largely arrested in 2018 on suspicion of misdemeanor warrants or parole violations, according to arrest records. Goodwin’s July 12 arrest on suspicion of felony failure to appear and absconding, misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to pay fine, a parole violation and an Arkansas Department of Corrections commitment hold preceded his death.