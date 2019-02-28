Last week the members of the Sebastian County Library Board met in a special session to discuss the plans for future growth with newly hired librarian Renee Myers. Myers took the helm of the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library in November after long time librarian Judy Clevenger. Clevenger retired after 41 years with the library due to health and mobility issues.

Near the end of Clevenger’s time as librarian talks were underway about the possibility of expanding the library in Greenwood.

The library has sat at 18 Adair Street in Greenwood since 1966 and is seemingly unchanged. The building has not been updated in over 53 years as the town has grown up around it.

The Sebastian County Quorum Court earmark $600,000 over ten years ago to go toward the construction of a new library once plans were presented to them. Since that time the funds have remained waiting for the needs assessment to be presented.

The building is 5,780 square feet and can become quite cramped during special events such as the library’s summer reading program and is not ADA compliant without handicapped access to the building, bathrooms or the second floor.

last year the board voted unanimously to go ahead with a plan to locate and refurbish an existing building in Greenwood to house the library. Library Consultant David Price addressed the board and presented them with three possibilities: Construct a new library, add a third floor to the existing building or find an existing building to move into.

It was decided that new construction was out of the question due to the $1.9 million dollar price tag and that the third floor option would still not provide the needed space. Reynolds was selected to head up a committee to seek out properties around Greenwood. If a suitable location cannot be found the board may have to reconsider the other two options.

“It was a good meeting that really help to fill in a lot of blanks for me,” said Myers. “I knew that they had voted to look for an existing building, but that was a year ago so I did not know what the progress was on that.”

Currently the library receives approximately $14,000 from county sales taxes and the millage brings in approximately $220,000 a year. The millage can only be used for operation and maintenance and cannot be used for constructing a new building.

“I want us all to be on the same page, with the same message and I think that we are there now,” said Myers.

Presently the board is still searching for a suitable building and is in search of grants for the expansion. The board is also exploring the idea of putting a millage increase on the ballot. Currently the library receives 0.5 mills.

In other news the regional library met earlier this month and approved funding for a new e-book program. The program is through Arkansas Library2Go, which will give county library card holders access to 17,868 Ebooks, 5,718 audiobooks in a collection that is valued at more than $1 million and growing.

Arkansas Library2Go is an association that includes 15 libraries that share books amongst one another. “If we join this consortium then whatever Rogers buys they would share with us and anything we buy they would be able to use as well,” said Librarian Renee Myers.

Once the system is in place county members will be able to log on to Arkansas Library2Go with their computer, tablet or phone, enter their library card number and download books. However, like a physical book, the ebook or audiobook does have due date on which it will return automatically. At which point you can recheck the book. Also like a library there is a limited amount of copies of each book available for checkout. Myers stated that she hopes to have the e-book program in place sometime in April.