The Homecoming week festivities at UAFS culminated in the Saturday afternoon crowning of students Naythan Dyke and Mary Beth Andrews as 2018 Homecoming King and Queen.

Naythan Dyke of Alma represented Pi Kappa Phi, and is the son of Gary and Jennifer Dyke. Dyke is a freshman Criminal Justice major at UAFS. Mary Beth Andrews of Westfork represented Delta Gamma, and is the daughter of Stan and Kristi Andrews. Andrews is a senior Dental Hygiene major.

“I love everything about UAFS, and I’m so proud to represent my sorority, Delta Gamma, and my school as homecoming queen 2019,” said Andrews. “Anna Kate Serna was my princess in the Miss UAFS pageant freshman year, and it was even more special to have her give me my crown today.”

Crown bearers were Anna Kate and Caroline Serna of Fort Smith, daughters of UAFS Interim Chancellor Edward Serna and Lauren Serna of the UAFS Foundation.

Andrews and Dyke were crowned from a homecoming court of 10 nominated students, after students voted and candidates conducted interviews with a panel of judges.

Other nominated students were queen candidates, Kendra Holmes of Springdale representing Alpha Omicron Pi, Stephanie Long of Springdale representing the Campus Activities Board, Savannah Page of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, representing the Residence Hall Association and Amy Tan of Bronx, New York representing Gamma Pi Beta.

King candidates were: Jayden Gray of Fort Smith representing the Campus Activities Board, Davin Chitwood of Fort Smith representing Kappa Sigma, Michael Lay of Pottsville representing Sigma Nu, and Luke Barber of Lavaca representing Kappa Alpha Order.