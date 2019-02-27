Grace Lutheran Church welcomes you to join us for our special Lenten and Easter week

Services:Ash Wednesday Service March 6 th 7 p.m.Lenten services March 13th, 20th, & 27 th at 7p.m. Light supper starting at 5:30 p.m.Lenten services April 3 rd and 10 th at 7 p.m. Light supper starting at 5:30 p.m.April 18 th Maundy Thursday Service 7 p.m.April 19 th Good Friday service 7 p.m.April 21 st Easter Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. Come join us as we celebrate our Lord’s

Resurrection. Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

We invite you to join us each Sunday for Bible study at 9:00 a.m. and Worship service at

10:15 a.m. Grace Lutheran Church is located at 18218 Hwy 71 South, Greenwood, AR. For inquiries, please call the church office at 479-996-7747. “Like Us” on Facebook at Grace

Lutheran Church Greenwood Arkansas