LITTLE ROCK – The 5.9 Tax-Cut Plan that Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law today is good for the state’s economic development and an assist to individual taxpayers, the Governor said after the bill-signing ceremony in the Governor’s Conference Room.

“The lowered tax rate puts us in the same bracket with most of our neighboring states, which strengthens our sales pitch to CEOs who are considering expanding into other states,” Governor Hutchinson said. “As we attract more business, we will create more jobs, and higher-paying jobs, which will lead to higher salaries and an improved quality of life for all Arkansans.

“Combined with my administration’s first two income-tax cuts, the largest in state history, this reduction enhances Arkansas’s reputation as one of the most business-friendly states in the region.

“I am grateful for the support and diligence of Senator Jonathan Dismang, Senate President Jim Hendren, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, and Representative Joe Jett, who won strong bipartisan support for this bill.”

SB 211 was the third phase of Governor Hutchinson’s three-part plan to reform Arkansas’s tax code. In 2015 and in 2017, he signed into law the two biggest income-tax cuts in the state’s history. With the passage of Senate Bill 211 today, 100 percent of Arkansas taxpayers will benefit from nearly $250 million in reduced income taxes.