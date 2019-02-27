Good morning from Golden Years Village. This week has had our residents so busy!

On Monday morning several enjoyed a game of yahtzee followed by a visit from Mr. Mike Ferguson. Tuesday, we all made Valentine’s boxes and filled out our cards. Then enjoyed a game of Bingo.

On Wednesday morning we got creative and decorated lots of delicious cookies, followed by a visit from Mrs. Nancy Heflin that afternoon. Thursday morning we all enjoyed a visit from Westwood Elementary Drama Club. They sang several songs and really brightened everyone’s day! After lunch we had our annual Valentine’s party. Mr and Mrs. Cradic were crowned Valentine’s king and queen. The residents and staff would all like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has visited and brought special treats by, your thoughtfulness is very appreciated.