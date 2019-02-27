East Pointe Elementary recognized their January Leaders of the Month at breakfast on Tuesday, February 12. Held in conjunction with Partner in Education Farmers Bank, students receive a t-shirt, certificate, medallion and breakfast.

Kindergarten: Sadie Greer, Jayce Dodson, Zelda Stone, Sarah Forbus, Suzette Beaty, Aiden Cochran, Judah Lou Fowler, Emma Gahr and Waylon Leon Humphrey.

1st and 2nd grades: Micah Buckner, Adalynn Phalen, Hope Vigus, Rylan Brassfield, Brooks Wolfe, Gracie Gibbs, Tyler Ramirez, Cali Izell, Macie Wilson, Lydia Jesse and Raina Spann.

3rd and 4th grades: Izabella Espinosa, Millie Wallace, Kailyn Tarrant, Kylie Black, Ansley Kelley, Parker Davis, Lilly Mills, William Doss, Dalton Kennon, Kailey Hunter, Natalia Khounvisay, Addison Elmore and Paul Youngblood.