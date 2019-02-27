RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (February 15, 2019)—Kara Dickens of Cedarville was crowned the 64th Miss Tech on Friday night during the 2019 Miss Arkansas Tech University Scholarship Pageant at Witherspoon Auditorium.

Daughter of Gail and Rodney Dickens, the 18-year old Arkansas Tech freshman captured top prizes in evening gown and scholastic achievement on her way to winning the Miss Tech crown. Her talent was a lyrical American sign language performance of “Broken Vessels.”

“I’ve worked so hard for this, and I’m so excited and happy for the year to come,” said Dickens, who is majoring in political science. “I’m proud of each and every one of these girls. They are all incredible and we’ve had the best time this week. I’m so lucky and blessed. I love this school so much. This is an incredible place with awesome students and professors. I’m so excited to represent this university.”

Dickens was sponsored in the 2019 Miss Tech Pageant by Jim White Realty of Alma. Her platform is “Let’s Role: The Power of a Positive Role Model.”

“Not only do we each need to have a role model,” said Dickens, “but we need to strive to be a role model. That’s what I hope to bring to this campus this year.”

Dickens will represent ATU in the 2019 Miss Arkansas Pageant June 8-16 at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock.

Among the prizes that Dickens receives as Miss Tech is a two-semester tuition scholarship at Arkansas Tech. In all, more than $23,000 in gifts and scholarships were awarded during the 2019 Miss Arkansas Tech Pageant.

Lauren Brown of Harrison (first runner-up), Rebecca Ward of Clarksville (second runner-up), Paden Cook of Lamar (third runner-up) and Anna Adams-King of Fort Smith (fourth runner-up) rounded out the top five among 13 contestants.

Other contestants in the 64th Miss Tech Pageant were Abigail Bankston of White Hall, Darby Dunn of Hot Springs, Halie Eastham of Cabot, Meredith Harrison of Hot Springs, Makayla King of Conway, Haley Milam of Alma, Payton Palazzi of Rison and Shaneequah Watkins of Lincoln, Neb.

Dr. Jim Collins is in his 19th year as executive director of the Miss Arkansas Tech University Pageant. Delta Zeta sorority sponsored the event for a 20th consecutive year.