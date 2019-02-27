The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find two individuals responsible for conning a local gas station attendant. The Jenny Lind Express convenience store in Jenny Lind was struck by a short change artist on February 8. The owner of the store reported the two individuals (an African American male and an African American female) came into the store. An initial purchase was made with a $50 bill for a soft drink. The clerk made the change.

The man began to ask for other monies to be exchanged and by the time the man was done $650 was missing from the store cash register. The two left the store in an unknown direction in silver Cadillac SUV.

The store owner reported she also owns a store near Moffett, Oklahoma and a similar event occurred there as well recently.

“We need the public to help us identify the two people involved,” said Sebastian County Captain Philip Pevehouse. “If you have any information or know the identity of the people, please call SCSO at 479-783-1051. Callers do not have to give their name.”