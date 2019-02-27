The Eagle Watch Nature Trail at SWEPCO Lake has a new boardwalk to enhance visitors’ views of the lake and the area’s abundance of wildlife.

The boardwalk extends more than 60 feet to a 6 x 12-foot covered landing near a wildlife viewing pavilion which was added in 2017. The boardwalk and pavilion are handicap-accessible.

Located one mile west of Gentry, Ark., on Hwy. 12, Eagle Watch is open to the public free year-round.

Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s (SWEPCO) Flint Creek Power Plant in Gentry has been home to the Eagle Watch Nature Trail since 1999. The year-round warm water in the power plant’s 500-acre reservoir, SWEPCO Lake, attracts wintering American Bald Eagles.

“We’re excited to provide another opportunity for the public to enjoy all that Eagle Watch has to offer,” said Sara Vestfals, Flint Creek plant manager.

SWEPCO employees, working in community partnerships, developed the 65-acre Eagle Watch project, which includes two wildlife viewing pavilions and a half-mile nature trail. School kids, community groups, bird watchers, hikers and other visitors enjoy the nature trail.

Although wintering bald eagles are the main attraction, many of the more than 140 bird species identified at the site also can be seen. Mammals include foxes, deer and beaver. Reptiles and amphibians include various species of lizards, turtles, snakes, toads and frogs.

In August 2018, Flint Creek Power Plant was awarded Conservation Certification by the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) in recognition of the plant’s commitment to environmental stewardship. The plant’s wildlife habitat improvement programs include tallgrass prairie restoration, nesting boxes and other bird habitat improvement, and pollinator garden landscapes.

Flint Creek has held certification under the WHC’s Corporate Lands for Learning and Wildlife at Work programs since 2004 and 2002, respectively, and since 2016 when the two programs were combined into the Conservation Certification.

Flint Creek is a 516-megawatt coal-fueled power plant serving co-owners AEP SWEPCO and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC). SWEPCO operates the plant.

More Eagle Watch information:

Facebook.com/SWEPCOEagleWatch

SWEPCO.com/Environment/EagleWatch

