FORT SMITH, Ark. (Feb. 19, 2019) – In Arkansas and surrounding states, heart disease continues to be a top killer among residents, according to the American Heart Association. To raise awareness on heart attack warning signs and prevention, Baptist Health-Fort Smith is hosting a free seminar with interventional cardiologist, Dr. Nasser Adjei.

Dr. Adjei will discuss symptoms of heart failure, high blood pressure and how diabetes can affect overall heart health. In addition to ways to prevent a heart attack, Dr. Adjei will discuss services provided by Baptist Health-Fort Smith to treat those suffering from conditions such as coronary artery disease and heart valve disease.

The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Baptist Health Classroom on the first floor of the hospital. The event is free but registration is required. To reserve your seat, call 1-888-BAPTIST or visit baptist-health.com and click “Register for a Class.”