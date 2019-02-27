Belle Museum

Belle Museum open to public 1st Saturday monthly. 11AM to 3PM.

FSLT

Two types of season passes for 2019 are available and may be purchased at fslt.org or by calling 479-783-2966. Season pass packages, priced at $60 or $120, allow for admission to all six full-run productions, significant savings, and numerous patron perks. Detailed information is available at fslt.org.

River Valley Tours - 2019

There are a few seats left on the spring tour April 23-May 4, 2019 if you are interested call Helen Mantooth 479-414-1280.

Fort Smith classic gaming meetup, play for fun and competition!

Event at 1112 S 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901. Free pizza and soda as supplies last. No alcohol. It is planned to repeat weekly. Classic gaming such as Mario and Sonic games. Nes, Snes, Genesis and the occasional modern title. Mario race competition. Who can clear a level the fastest in Super Mario Bros. 3? Friday 7pm every week. Parking is limited.

Text 479 285 9871 for more info or to say you are coming. It helps to know how many are planning to come.