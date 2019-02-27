LITTLE ROCK — Farm Bureaus across the country are making safety a top priority this spring through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program (ASAP). As a part of ASAP, March 3-9 has been designated as Agricultural Safety Awareness Week.

This year’s theme, “Safety: Know Your Limits,” will highlight a different safety focus each day of the week. Monday will focus on Emergency Preparedness; Tuesday, Livestock; Wednesday, Heat Stress and Hydration; Thursday, Roadway Safety; and Friday, Hearing Safety. During this week and throughout the year, Arkansas Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers and ranchers to make safety a priority on the farm.

“Investing in agricultural safety is critically important for farmers and ranchers,” said Amanda Williams, education coordinator for Arkansas Farm Bureau. “By focusing on safety and health in agricultural communities, we are able to help save lives and resources through the prevention of injuries and lost time on the job.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau has two full-time education coordinators on staff who offer five different safety and informational programs free of charge to schools and civic groups.

“Farm Bureau is concerned with saving lives and preventing injuries,” Williams said. “And we at Arkansas Farm Bureau are dedicated to educating Arkansans about safety concerns through courses such as Farm/Tractor Safety, ATV Safety, Distracted Driving Prevention, and Drinking and Driving Prevention.”

For more information, visit the “Education” section of Arkansas Farm Bureau’s website, www.arfb.com.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.