The Logan County Cooperative Extension Service, along with Franklin and Johnson counties will be hosting the 13 th annual Tri-county Forage meeting Tuesday, March 5 at 9:00 a.m. at the First National Bank Community Center in Paris. Various forage and beef topics will be covered including: nitrogen management, armyworm control, weed control, clover management, broomsedge control, and using summer annuals.

The event is free to attend and lunch will be provided following the meeting. Please call the extension office on Paris (479-963-2360) or Booneville (479-675-2787) by Friday, March 1 if you plan to attend.