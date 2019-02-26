THEFTS

GRAND AVENUE, 4700 BLOCK: A backpack valued at $800 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5100 BLOCK: A 1980 Yamaha dirt bike valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

LABELLE COURT, 5300 BLOCK: A motion sensor light valued at $80 was reported stolen and $600 damage was reported to a surveillance camera during the incident.

BOSTON STREET, 6700 BLOCK: A 2012 GMC Range Rover valued at $25,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 12TH STREET, 8800 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

MUSSETT ROAD, 4700 BLOCK: A Rheem air conditioner valued at $8,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH R STREET, 2300 BLOCK: A 2018 Icebear scooter valued at $1,100 was reported stolen.

SOUTH W STREET, 1200 BLOCK: Three vacuums valued at $3,000 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 17TH STREET, 4100 BLOCK: A dryer and washing machine valued at $760 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

TULSA STREET, 3300 BLOCK: A 2016 Honda CRF 125 valued at $4,000 was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her husband punched a window and pointed a pocket knife at her.

DELARAIE DAWN NICKEL OF ARKOMA was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery.

SEX CRIMES

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported an employee at Aaron's Furniture, 8817 Rogers Ave., told her he wanted to "break the bed in" that he had delivered to her house, grabbed her by the arms and tried to throw her on top of the bed.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she and her husband gave her bank account information and Social Security number to someone claiming to be from the Social Security Office and lost $800.

A MANAGER AT DOMINO'S PIZZA, 3701 Phoenix Ave., reported a delivery driver was given $50 in counterfeit bills.

AN EMPLOYEE AT RODEWAY INN, 6001 Rogers Ave., reported a customer tried to pay for a room with a counterfeit $10 bill.

CYNTHIA DESTINE JABON JONES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree forgery.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a woman grabbed her by the hair, threw her around and then stole her Clonazepam valued at $4.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported $600 damage to her front car windshield.

DILLEN GENE KYLE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

CLAUDIA AMADOR-GARCIA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest meth or cocaine and possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of fewer than 14 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

STEVEN DOUGLAS EFURD OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Claremore.

LACEY KAY BENTLEY OF SPIRO was arrested on suspicion of a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Haskell County.

JIMMY LEE MARSHALL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and a parole violation.