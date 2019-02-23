The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved on Tuesday more than $1.6 million in upgrades and capital purchases as part of its consent agenda.

The department requested a 2019 rear loader for commercial use, a 2020 roll-off truck for industrial services and two 2020 side loaders for residential pickup.

According to a memo from Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman to City Administrator Carl Geffken, the vehicles being replaced have been driven an average of more than 150,000 miles and require significant amounts of maintenance. The memo says the roll-off truck in operation is running with more than 260,000 miles.

“These vehicles will (e)nsure that the respective programs will be able to provide adequate service coverage and provide exceptional customer service,” Foreman wrote in the memo.

The combined total for all four vehicles is $1.02 million, but the funding is available through the Sanitation Department’s Sinking Fund.

An additional request for a commercial front loader will be brought to the board next month, but Foreman wrote that the department is waiting until after it can evaluate a 2018 demo. He hopes the deal will work out for the city, which could save $30,000 from purchasing a new truck.

It is also in need of an additional residential truck and needs to lease a new bulldozer, but the department is waiting to see what its 2019 revenue numbers will be before requesting the purchases.

The directors approved the leases of a compactor and excavator last month, which the city will have the option of purchasing following a three-year period, Foreman said.

These purchases are part of more than $2.7 million worth of equipment requests outlined in the department’s 10-year capital improvement plan.

Fort Smith leadership approved leases for a compactor and excavator. Both give the city an option to purchase the equipment at the end of three years.

Water way

The directors also OK’d the acquisition of water line easements for a $100 million waterline necessary to carry water from Lake Fort Smith to the southern end of the city.

Geffken previously said once water utility billing issues are resolved, the city fixes its backlog of 700 leaks and finishes installing new water meters, the overall cost of operations will decrease. Due to this waterline project, though, residents shouldn’t expect a decrease in their monthly bills.

If it neglects to upgrade the water system as it did with the sewer system, Geffken said, “we’ll be up a creek without a paddle.”

Other approvals

The board also approved a $639,000 contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors for the modification of “sludge transfer pumps and piping,” bar screens and transpactors. Information presented to the directors says this will reduce employee time and operating costs at the P Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Lastly, the board approved a budgeted $175,000 for maintenance on the elevator at 801 Carnall Ave. to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and fully operational. It has previously not worked for long periods of time.

The plan created by thyssenkrupp Elevator Co. was developed for the Carnall building’s elevator specifically, according to a memo to Geffken. Any additional work with plumbing, heating and air, and other electrical services, however, is not included in the estimate and could add $15,000 to $20,000 to the total cost.

Upgrading the elevator is key to transforming the building and moving all citizen billing services to it, city leadership said last November.