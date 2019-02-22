Southside High School is not taking away study hall opportunities for students. Instead, district administration hopes it can encourage them to explore other classes and internships if the free period isn’t necessary.

Board of Education member Greg Magness said Monday he has gotten calls about “getting rid of study halls at Southside.”

Magness said he was concerned that various types of students — those who work, play sports, participate in other extracurricular activities after school or take multiple advanced placement courses — would not have that time for homework.

Students who truly need study hall period to do work and prepare for classes will still have the opportunity, said Chief Academic Officer Barry Owen.

“There’s not going to be a prohibition on that,” Owen said.

For those who don’t need the time or are at risk of getting behind on their academic schedule, the district is trying to encourage them to take another course or internship. Owen said the district wants students to have a little more structure and make sure they graduate on time. It would also be positive, Owen said, if students got to “explore career opportunities they may want.”

Owen said many students were not taking study hall for strategic reasons, and the school is trying to make them more productive during that time.

Magness said he would have liked to know this was the direction Southside was moving, so he could have properly informed parents who had called him.

“There are a lot of moving parts here, and I’m sorry it got misrepresented as we’re just doing away with all study halls,” Owen said. “That’s not the case.”

The district began sharing last week course selections for the fall and didn’t anticipate there would be “so much concern for what we think is a sound educational practice,” Owen said.

Northside High School already made similar decisions several years ago to reduce the number of students in study hall, but it was not previously a priority at Southside.

Southside, however, has many students who may not be taking the right credits at the proper time and are at risk of not graduating on time, a statistic the Arkansas Department of Education evaluates. Superintendent Doug Brubaker said Southside is in the lowest 25 percent of schools in that area and hopes this decision will help improve that number.

Owen and Brubaker also confirmed the district is simply encouraging students to take more courses and internships. There has not been an increase in the number of credit hours required to graduate.