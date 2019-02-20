Donations made in-store and online during National FFA Week support student-led agricultural projects

(February 13, 2019) – On February 13th, Tractor Supply Company stores across the country began to collect donations to support grants for FFA chapters in their community.

Coinciding with National FFA Week (February 17-24), Tractor Supply customers can donate $1 or more at checkout from February 13–24 while shopping in-store or online at www.tractorsupply.com. Donations will fund the national Grants for Growing program, supporting hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects nationwide.

“We are honored to play a role in the future of agricultural education through our partnership with local FFA chapters across the country,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Given the generosity and support of our customers and team members, we can invest in the next generation of leaders who are making a significant difference in their local communities and beyond.”

Since the program’s start in 2016, Grants for Growing has raised more than $2.2 million for the National FFA Organization and has funded 994 grants supporting agricultural projects.

Earlier this year, FFA chapters submitted applications detailing how they will start or expand on a project that will benefit their communities as well as both current and future FFA students. Funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from greenhouses to aquaculture labs.

The success of the Grants for Growing program has increased with each year. In 2018, Tractor Supply was able to fully fund more projects than ever due to the support of customers from across the country. The campaign raised a record $830,000, enabling 271 grants to be awarded and impacting more than 30,000 students.

Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised. Donations will fund grants in the same state they were donated.

For more details about the program, visit http://www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. With over 28,000 team members, more than 1,700 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At September 29, 2018, the Company operated 1,748 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 29, 2018, the Company operated 181 Petsense stores in 27 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 653,359 student members as part of 8,568 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.