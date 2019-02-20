New Name, New Approach Improves Experience and Connection to Komen’s Lifesaving Work

February 5, 2019- The Susan G. Komen Ozark Affiliate announced today that Todd and Dee Harbaugh will serve as the Honorary Walk Chairs for the 2019 Susan G. Komen Ozark MORE THAN PINK Walk™ on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers.

Todd Harbaugh is currently the Executive Vice President -Walmart U.S. Supercenters. He and his wife, Dee, are active members of the Northwest Arkansas community.

“We are both honored and thrilled to have Todd and Dee Harbaugh serve as our Honorary Walk Chairs this year,” said Lauren Marquette, Executive Director of the Ozark Affiliate. “We are excited to bring the next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure® series to Northwest Arkansas in order to increase people’s connection to our mission and raise funds to provide critical support for local women and men who are in need of lifesaving services. Todd and Dee’s support will help us move beyond awareness in order to do more for our community.”

“We are honored to be this year’s Honorary Chairs. It’s exciting for us to see the community come together to support such an incredible cause,” said Todd Harbaugh.

The Komen Ozark MORE THAN PINK Walk™ event, will bring a fresh new look and experience focused on energizing the community around the lifesaving work Komen’s supporters make possible. The Susan G. Komen organization is the only breast cancer organization that fights breast cancer on all fronts. The way in which the Komen Ozark does so will be reflected in the four pillars at the event- Research, Care, Community and Action. Participation in this event and individual fundraising help provide services for every step of the breast cancer journey, including education, outreach, bilingual breast health navigation screening and diagnostic services, emergency assistance, transportation and research.

“We’re excited about this new chapter and encourage everyone to register and begin fundraising! We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday, April 27 for a day of community and hope in support of all those living with breast cancer, and those who have survived, and to remember and celebrate the lives we’ve lost to the disease,” added Marquette.

For more information on this event, to register and what changes to expect, please visit us online at www.komenozark.org.

About Komen Ozark

The Ozark Affiliate of Susan G. Komen is dedicated to combating breast cancer at every front. Since its inception in 1998, the Ozark Affiliate has awarded $11 million to local organizations that provide bilingual breast health navigators, breast health education and breast cancer screening and diagnostic testing and emergency and treatment assistance for medically underserved women. In addition, $3.75 million has been invested in Susan G. Komen’s Research program that targets breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. The Komen Ozark Affiliate’s service area covers Benton, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Newton, Sebastian, and Washington Counties in Arkansas and Stone and Taney Counties in Missouri.