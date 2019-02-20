LITTLE ROCK—Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of Arkansas’s historic places, is now accepting applications for the Becky and Charles Witsell Endowment for Preservation Education and Training Scholarship. The Witsell Endowment for Preservation Education and Training funds stipends on a competitive basis to provide education and training opportunities for members of Preserve Arkansas who contribute to preservation efforts around the state. Awards are generally $1,000.00 or less, but the final amount is determined by the Preserve Arkansas Education Committee on a case-by-case basis. Applicants may pursue training and education opportunities in preservation architecture, historic decorative painting, high craftsmanship preservation carpentry or masonry, the means and methods of researching and documenting historic sites and buildings, technical aspects of restoration such as the conferences offered by the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, the preparation of historic structure reports, or similar endeavors. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and funding is based on availability.

For additional information and application instructions, visit www.preservearkansas.org, call 501-372-4757, or email ayancey@preservearkansas.org.

Preserve Arkansas works to build stronger communities by reconnecting Arkansans to our heritage and empowering people to save and rehabilitate historic places.