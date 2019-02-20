Greenwood, AR, February 15, 2019 – Greenwood High School seniors Julia Brixey, Tyler Merreighn, and Abby Denison have been recognized as National Merit Finalists. The National Merit Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the PSAT test during their junior year. To become a Finalist, the three seniors had to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included an essay and information about participation and leadership in school and community activities. They also had to earn SAT scores that confirm their earlier performance on the PSAT. “This is one of the highest academic awards a high school student can receive and these three seniors are well deserving of the honor,” stated Lisa Dean, Counselor. Julia is the daughter of Leslie and Chad Brixey. She plans on attending the University of Arkansas and major in Psychology. Tyler is the son of Josie and Ty Merreighn. He is still undecided on his college choice but plans on pursuing a pre-med degree. Abby is the daughter of Lane and Deann Denison. She plans on attending the University of Arkansas and major in biomedical engineering.