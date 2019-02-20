FORT SMITH, Ark. (Feb. 11, 2019) – Nancy Damrah, an occupational and hand therapist at Baptist Health Therapy Center-Fort Smith, recently became certified in lymphedema therapy.

Damrah, OTR/L, CLT, obtained her new certification through the Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy, allowing her to treat patients in our community who suffer from a potentially devastating illness that currently has no cure.

Lymphedema is a buildup of fluid in areas like the head, neck, abdomen, or limbs. It often occurs after cancer treatments, such as the surgical removal of lymph nodes, a mastectomy or radiation.

Lymphatic fluid congestion also reduces healthy blood flow to tissue, interferes with wound healing and increases the risk for tissue infections.

Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT) for lymphedema includes manual lymphatic drainage, compression bandaging, therapeutic exercise and proper skin care.

“The earlier lymphedema is identified and therapy can begin, the better,” said Damrah, who became interested in seeking lymphedema therapy certification after seeing her patients suffering from uncomfortable swelling. “There is no cure yet, but proper therapy can be life-changing for patients.”

Damrah is married to Dr. Mohammad Owais, a neurologist at Baptist Health Neuroscience Center- Fort Smith. The couple lives in Fort Smith and has two children.

For more information about Damrah or the services she provides, call the Baptist Health Therapy Center-Fort Smith at (479) 441-5361.