FORT SMITH, Ark. – Baptist Health is excited to announce that, like the system’s hospitals in Little Rock and North Little Rock, its hospital in Fort Smith now offers an on-campus day care option for employees.

The new child care facility, Milestones Learning Academy, features extended hours and certified staff in a newly renovated space in the hospital at 1001 Towson Ave.

Baptist Health prides itself on offering a variety of employee benefits that serve not only the needs of individuals but also their families. One of those great benefits is convenient, top-quality child care at affordable prices that is available to employees at some Baptist Health hospital campuses.

“At Baptist Health, we understand how important it is for employees to know that while they are at work, their children are in a safe and secure learning environment,” said Harrison Dean, Region President for Western Arkansas & Eastern Oklahoma. “We hope this will be a great benefit for nursing staff, physicians and other employees, as well as those who are considering moving into our area and joining the Baptist Health team.”

Amy Sanger, who graduated from Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, serves as the day care’s owner and operator. She was most recently a preschool teacher at Christ the King in Fort Smith. Sanger and her husband, Noel, have three children.

Milestones Learning Academy is open from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The day care is taking applications for new students. To learn more about Milestones Learning Academy or to fill out an application, visit milestonesla.com or email info@milestonesla.com.

About Baptist Health: Baptist Health is an Arkansas-based, locally owned and managed, not-for-profit, and faith-based health-care organization. Baptist Health is also Arkansas’ most comprehensive health-care organization with more than 200 access points and approximately 11,000 employees operating 11 hospitals. For more information about Baptist Health, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.