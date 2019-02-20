The artist of the month for February is Dale Augustson. His artwork will be displayed during the month of February at Greenwood City Hall.

Dale attended Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and went on to receive a Bachelor in Science in Fine Art from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. He taught art classes such as Stained Glass, Acrylic Mixed Media, Acrylic Abstract Painting and Mosaics at Ozark Technical Community College. In addition, Dale also taught at North Arkansas College in Harrison, AR .

Dale has enjoyed a long and successful career in the arts, receiving numerous awards for his works. His artworks have been in several galleries in both Chicago and Missouri. Dale and his wife, Darice, have retired and moved to Greenwood to be close to their daughters. Darice is a professional harpist, performer and teacher and has played at most of Dale’s art openings.

The Greenwood Art Guild is proud to have Dale join as a member. He has brought knowledge and humor to every meeting. The Art Guild meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Community Room of the main branch of Farmer’s Bank in Greenwood. The next meeting will be February 28th. Learn more at www.GreenwoodArtGuild.com and follow recent activities on Facebook.