Nata Matthews, DNP, APRN, has joined Baptist Health Family Clinic-Spiro. As a nurse practitioner, Matthews will work alongside Linda Rodriguez, DO, to oversee the care of patients from LeFlore County and surrounding areas.

Matthews is passionate about helping her patients identify individualized health goals, no matter their age.

“The increasing risk of chronic illnesses in our population has influenced me to become more proactive with my patients, from infants to geriatrics, and to focus on healthy lifestyles and ways to prevent illnesses,” Matthews said.

Matthews earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., last spring. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith in 2012. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, Matthews worked a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Matthews says a natural disaster led her to her calling in life.

“One of the biggest challenges of my life was witnessing the astonishment and grief firsthand of the South Asian tsunami disaster in 2004,” Matthews said. “After experiencing this in Thailand, my life was changed with a passion and newfound desire to serve families in need.”

Baptist Health Family Clinic-Spiro is located at 702 W. Broadway. To schedule an appointment, call (479) 782-CARE.

About Baptist Health: Baptist Health is an Arkansas-based, locally owned and managed, not-for-profit, and faith-based health-care organization. Baptist Health is also Arkansas’ most comprehensive health-care organization with more than 200 access points and approximately 11,000 employees operating 11 hospitals. For more information about Baptist Health, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.