WESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

February 20

Chicken Fajita or Beef / Bean / Cheese Burrito, Pinto Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Cinnamon Roll

February 21

Spaghetti / Bread Stick or Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Green Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 22

No School

Winter Break

February 25

No School

Professional Development Day

February 26

Dilly Chicken Sandwich or Hamburger, French Fries, Salad Cup

EAST POINTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

February 20

Chicken Fajita or Beef / Bean / Cheese Burrito, Pinto Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Cinnamon Roll

February 21

Spaghetti / Bread Stick or Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Green Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 22

No School

Winter Break

February 25

No School

Professional Development Day

February 26

Dilly Chicken Sandwich or Hamburger, French Fries, Salad Cup

EAST HILLS MIDDLE SCHOOL

February 20

Beefy Nachos or Chicken Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Royal Brownie OR Hot Turkey and Cheese, Flatbread, Sweet Potato Crunch, Salad Cup

February 21

Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch OR Hot Dog, Tater Tots, Baked Beans

February 22

No School

Winter Break

February 25

No School

Professional Dev. Day

February 26

Meatloaf or Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Green Peas, Wheat Roll OR Fish Sandwich, Tater Tots, Cole Slaw

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

February 20

Mini Corn Dogs, Baked Beans, Raw Vegie Sticks / Ranch

February 21

BBQ Chicken, Potato Wedges, Coleslaw, Wheat Roll

February 22

No School

Winter Break

February 25

No School

Professional Dev. Day

February 26

Spicy Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Carrots, Wheat Roll

HIGH SCHOOL

February 20

Mini Corn Dogs, Baked Beans, Raw Vegie Sticks / Ranch

February 21

BBQ Chicken, Potato Wedges, Coleslaw, Wheat Roll

February 22

No School

Winter Break

February 25

No School

Professional Dev. Day

February 26

Spicy Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Carrots, Wheat Roll

HACKETT PUBLIC SCHOOLS