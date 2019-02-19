2014 Greenwood High School graduate, Dylan Thomas, has taken over duties as the new animal control officer for the city. Thomas has only been of the job for a little more than a week but has already been on the streets picking up dogs and helping them find their way back home.

“I have always wanted to be a part of the department so when I saw there was an opening I thought this would be a good way to work with the community and provide some of what they provided for me,” said Thomas. “I am a dog lover. A pet person period. I want to be able to help people find little Fido that has gone missing.”

Animal control can be contacted at the Greenwood Police station at 996-4119. Thomas’s hours are 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and on call for emergencies.

Thomas stated the importance of animal registration for dogs within the city limits.

“I really helps me if a lot animal is registered to be able to lookup an address and phone number for a lost pet ,” said Thomas. “Also if the animal is microchipped I can trace it back to the owner or at least a collar to know where they live.”

There will not be a citation issued for failure to register an animal or display an animal registration tag from Jan.1 through Mar. 1 of each year. During that designated time period a warning may be issued. On or after Mar. 2, the Enforcement Agency will review any warnings issued during that period to ensure compliance with the animal ordinance.

Failure to register a domestic animal within the proper time period may result in a fine and or a late registration fee, which will be 50 percent of the annual registration and tag fee.

The owner of every companion/domestic animal within the city limits of Greenwood, Arkansas is required to register their animals with the City of Greenwood. The registration will be an annual process renewable on Jan.1 through Mar. 1 of each year.

The proof of current Rabies vaccination will be required of all companion/domestic animals. In an effort to reduce and prevent the spread of disease, reduce the number of unwanted animals within the City of Greenwood and as an incentive to owners of domestic animals to have their animals micro-chipped, sterilized, and vaccinated.

Animal registration for domestic animals residing within the city limits is mandatory. Such registration and the displayed tags are very important in getting lost animals back to their owner.

Tags may be obtained at the Greenwood Police Department through the Code Enforcement/Animal Control Officer or through participating licensed veterinarian within the city limits of Greenwood.

New residents have 30 days to register any domestic animal.

The registration fees are as follows:

Micro Chipped and sterilized $5

Sterilized $10

Unsterilized $25

Dangerous Domestic Animal $50

For citizens 62 years or older the fees are as follows:

Micro Chipped and sterilized $1

Sterilized $5

Unsterilized $10

Dangerous Domestic Animal $50

A Dangerous Animal is defined as: any domesticated animal that has been declared dangerous as a result of investigation by the Enforcement Agency its Officers and representatives acting alone or in consent with public health or public safety agencies because the domestic animal has aggressively bitten, attacked, endangered or inflicted an injury, severe injury or death of a human being or another animal or fowl whether on public or private property; or has been used primarily or in part for the purpose of domestic animal fighting or is a domestic/animal trained for fighting or has when unprovoked, chased or approached a human, animal or fowl upon the streets, sidewalks, or any public grounds and schools in a menacing fashion, or displays an apparent attitude of attack, or previously injured or killed a human, animal or fowl.

Dylan is taking the place of Jared Ricketts, the former animal control/code enforcement officer. Since the departure of Ricketts the city has re-evaluated the position and come to the conclusion that the job will be split in two with the animal control remaining under the purview of the Greenwood Police Department and code enforcement returning to the day to day duties of city’s planning director Sonny Bell.

“It makes more sense to have those two position split up,” said Greenwood Mayor, Doug Kinslow.