TULSA — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are searching for a man who crashed his car into the glass doors of an adult novelty shop, then ran inside and stole lingerie and sex toys.

Police say the heist at Hustler Hollywood happened at about 3 a.m. Monday, when the store was closed. It was captured on video. Employees discovered the damage later Monday morning when they came to work.

Police Officer Jeanne Pierce tells Tulsa TV station KOTV that authorities believe the man knew the store's layout because he ran directly to one section to steal the items, which were valued at about $300 to $400.

Pierce says the greater cost is likely the damage to the glass doors.

Authorities have not yet identified the man. No arrests have been made.