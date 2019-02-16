Though area state legislators are excited about Gov. Asa Hutchinson's highway plan, they are proceeding with caution.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday outlined a plan that would draw approximately $300 million from increased sales taxes and expected casino revenues to partially fund the $487 million needed for state highways. Though Fort Smith's state senator and three area state representatives spoke well of the plan during their weekly legislative forum Friday, some said they still have questions.

"Hopefully when the bill comes out, it’ll answer some of the questions I have, but I will tell you I am happy to see him address an issue most Arkansans are asking to be fixed," said District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith.

Hutchinson's proposed plan includes a wholesale fuel tax that would raise gas prices by 3 cents a gallon and diesel by 6 cents a gallon. It also dedicates $35 million from new casinos, according to the Associated Press.

The tax would include an index of one-tenth of a cent every year, which would add one cent every 10 years, according to District 8 state Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith.

The highway plan comes as after the senate approved a $97 million tax cut proposal, according to the Associated Press.

"The governor is ready to jump in with the highways because he knows with tax cuts, people are looking at things to be cut," said District 76 state Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith.

District 75 state Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, said some people have concerns about how the plan is going to be rolled out. He also said some are wondering if the legislature is going to decide on highway funding by extending a vote to the people or if they will decide it among themselves.

"I think there are going to be a lot of questions that are going to be debated. The process, as I mentioned before, is healthy in Little Rock," he said. "I believe that debate will happen in a fashion that produces a good product."

Though he was happy about the plan, Pitsch pointed out that the funds Hutchinson outlined still don't meet the amount needed.

"We want to get excited that we just found $300 million, but that’s 60 cents, roughly, on the dollar to have the highway program we need," Pitsch said. "It’s a whole lot more than we have now."

But within the plan, Pitsch said he is confident the Fort Smith area will receive attention. He specifically said the appointment of Pinnacle Communications President Keith Gibson as a highway commissioner will help fix roads in the area.

"You have 60 cents on the dollar and you have one of the five guys in the room for the next 10 years saying, 'This is where projects need to go,'" Pitsch said. "We also have a governor who knows where Garrison Avenue is. It’s time for us to keep putting that pedal down."

Richardson, who is part of the transportation commission, added that two of the four examples of bad highways presented by Arkansas Department of Transportation officials to the commission were in the area.

"ArDOT understands that two of the worst highways are in our area, so I’m confident that we’ll definitely get (help)," Richardson said.