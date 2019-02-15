Local residents rallied in Fort Smith on Thursday to take a stand against sexual assault and domestic violence.

The United Way of Fort Smith Area, along with the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, held the fourth annual Rising in the River Valley event at the UAFS campus Thursday. The purpose of the event, according to a United Way of Fort Smith Area news release, was to bring awareness and education on the issues of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Penni Burns, president and CEO of the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center, said to end domestic violence and sexual assault, everyone present had to commit to being a part of the community's solution.

"We must have open dialogue with no shame and no fear," Burns said. "We must not only be supportive, but responsive."

Burns asked those in attendance to get out their phones and set the timers on them for 60 seconds while she spoke. When the participants' timers went off, Burns said in those 60 seconds, 24 people across the United States were a victim of rape or physical violence.

"This is the greatest country in the world," Burns said. "We have a country of freedoms like no other country, a country of laws and a judicial system like no other country. We have human resources and public education that many countries are not afforded with. We have a country with a crisis at epidemic proportion, and it's time to challenge yourself to step up and say, 'No more.'"

Burns asked those in the audience to take one minute out of their day to inform someone of the statistics instead of engaging in other activities. The statistics she mentioned include how one in five women is a rape survivor, how one in three women and one in six men have experienced some type of intimate partner domestic violence and how one in three teenagers experiences sexual or physical abuse or threats from a boyfriend or girlfriend in one year. She also encouraged them to, among other things, share with others the local, state and national resources available to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"Our precious minutes add up to precious hours, days, weeks, months and years," Burns said. "Every minute of every day of every person's life should be free of fear and free of abuse, free of shame and free of violence."

UAFS Interim Chancellor Edward Serna said everyone at the event gathered in solidarity with the national One Billion Rising movement, so named because the number of women and girls who will face violence in their lifetime totals more than 1 billion.

"These staggering statistics of violence must move us to action," Serna said. "We must be vigilant of this crisis before us."

Serna also provided other statistics, including how one in four women and one in six men were sexually abused as children.

"These numbers are disheartening, but we cannot simply lament the fact if we want them to change," Serna said. "During your time at UAFS and as you go out into the community, I challenge each of you to embark on a path to change. Begin by listening to those around you, hear the needs of your community and rise to meet them. Speak up when you see something you know is wrong, when you see a policy that needs to change. Use the gifts each of you have been endowed with to help break the cycle, to end the violence. I'm ready to join you, and raise my voice with you."

Among the others who spoke on Thursday was Fort Smith Mayor George McGill. McGill made a proclamation declaring Thursday as Rising in the River Valley Day in the city.

The event concluded with a march around the UAFS campus green, led by the grand marshals of the event, who were comprised of a number of local elected officials and community members, including McGill and Serna.