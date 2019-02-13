Agriculture educators invited to apply for grants ranging from $500-$5,000

(January 7, 2019) – For the fourth consecutive year, Tractor Supply Company and FFA are partnering for the Grants for Growing campaign, a competitive grant program that provides funding to FFA chapters across the country for the development or improvement of a proposed agricultural project. The application period opens today and extends through February 11, 2019.

Agriculture educators are invited to submit a detailed proposal for a new or existing project that benefits both the larger community as well as future FFA members. Applicants must outline how the chapter will start, sustain or expand on the project.

Following the application period, Tractor Supply will host a fundraiser from February 13-24, inviting customers to make donations in-store or online with purchase to support the future projects. Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised. Donations will fund grants in the same state they were donated.

“Tractor Supply is proud of its enduring support of FFA, an organization that prepares students to be the future leaders of the agricultural industry. The Grants for Growing program is just one more way Tractor Supply can assist these young people in their pursuit of studying and advancing the rural lifestyle, while also benefiting their communities,” said Jessica Holmes, marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company.

FFA advisors interested in applying for a grant can visit http://www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing and submit their application. Chapters located near a TSC store are invited to come by and help in the fundraising efforts, while raising awareness for their agriculture programs. Chapters that participate in an in-store activity during the fundraiser can submit a fulfillment form to receive additional points toward their grant application. Chapters do not need to be located near a store to win a grant.

The success of the Grants for Growing program has increased with each year. In 2018 Tractor Supply was able to fully fund more projects than ever due to the support of stores across the country. The campaign raised a record $830,000, enabling 271 grants to be awarded and impacting more than 30,000 students.

“Since the program’s inception, Grants for Growing has raised more than $2.2 million and funded close to 1,000 grants for agriculture projects across the country,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “We look forward to inspiring future leaders and positively impacting the agricultural industry with our 2019 program.”

For more details about the program, visit tractorsupply.com/FFA.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. With over 28,000 team members, more than 1,700 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At September 29, 2018, the Company operated 1,748 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 29, 2018, the Company operated 181 Petsense stores in 27 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 653,359 student members as part of 8,568 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.