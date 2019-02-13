THEFTS

EDGEWATER ROAD, 10900 BLOCK: A spare Honda car key and a laptop valued at $251 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH B STREET AND NORTH FIFTH STREET: A tan leather purse, six credit cards, a Ford Escape key, a black purse and four types of credit cards valued at $105 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

BERKLEY AVENUE, 4600 BLOCK: A 1998 Lincoln Navigator valued at $800 was reported stolen.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

EZEKIEL PAUL WARFORD OF FORT SMITH was arrested on felony petition to revoke and absconding warrants, an unspecified misdemeanor warrant from outside of Fort Smith and a parole violation.

CLAYTON REED EVANS OF ALMA was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, an unspecified felony warrant outside of Fort Smith, a parole mandate, a parole violation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unclassified careless driving and driving while intoxicated and a parole violation.

JOSHUA GLENN MCCORMICK OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor theft of fewer than $1,000 of property, possession of fewer than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest and a failure to pay fine warrant.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported more than $1,000 damage to an ATM screen at First National Bank, 5201 Rogers Ave.