Wednesday

Feb 13, 2019 at 12:01 AM Feb 14, 2019 at 3:30 PM


2019-2020


The Hackett School District Preschool and Kindergarten Pre-registration will be on


Thursday, February 28th. The time will be from 8:00 am to 12:00 and 2:00 pm to 6:00


pm in the Hackett Elementary Preschool and Kindergarten classrooms. To be eligible for


registration for the 2019-2020 Preschool or Kindergarten classes, the child must be three


for Preschool or five for Kindergarten on or before August 1 st , 2019.


Parents should bring their child’s certified birth certificate with the imprinted state seal,


social security card, and an updated record of immunizations. Please make sure all shots


are up to date. Your child cannot start to school without them. Also, your child should


have a physical assessment from a physician before the first day of school.