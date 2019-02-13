2019-2020

The Hackett School District Preschool and Kindergarten Pre-registration will be on

Thursday, February 28th. The time will be from 8:00 am to 12:00 and 2:00 pm to 6:00

pm in the Hackett Elementary Preschool and Kindergarten classrooms. To be eligible for

registration for the 2019-2020 Preschool or Kindergarten classes, the child must be three

for Preschool or five for Kindergarten on or before August 1 st , 2019.

Parents should bring their child’s certified birth certificate with the imprinted state seal,

social security card, and an updated record of immunizations. Please make sure all shots

are up to date. Your child cannot start to school without them. Also, your child should

have a physical assessment from a physician before the first day of school.