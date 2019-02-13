Oklahoma City University is proud to announce that Dane Drennan of Greenwood, AR 72936 has been named to President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2018 semester.

Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher to meet the President’s Honor Roll requirements.

Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a non-profit, comprehensive, private United Methodist university that is consistently ranked among the best in its category. OCU students pursue academic excellence through a rigorous liberal arts & sciences core curriculum that focuses on their intellectual, moral and spiritual development.

For more information visit www.okcu.edu

Oklahoma City University is a coeducational, urban private university located in Oklahoma City, in the Uptown district. The university is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and offers a wide variety of degrees in the liberal arts, fine arts, sciences and business. The only Oklahoma institution listed in the top tier of the regional, master’s-level university category by U.S. News & World Report, Oklahoma City University is also listed in Forbes’ “Best Christian Colleges” and “100 Best College Buys.” OCU offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate degrees (including a law degree, MBA and doctoral programs in nursing).