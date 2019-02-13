Belle Museum

Belle Museum open to public 1st Saturday monthly. 11AM to 3PM.

FSLT

Two types of season passes for 2019 are available and may be purchased at fslt.org or by calling 479-783-2966. Season pass packages, priced at $60 or $120, allow for admission to all six full-run productions, significant savings, and numerous patron perks. Detailed information is available at fslt.org.

2019 Charleston Rural Fire Department Dues

The Charleston Rural Fire Department dues are now due for the 2019 year. The dues are $45.00 per year, please send payment to: Charleston Rural Fire, P.O. Box 821, Charleston, AR 72933.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Join us at the Greenwood Nazarene Church on February 14, 2019 from 6:30p to 8:00p. Lasagna, dessert and entertainment provided. The tickets are $10 each, childcare is available at $5 per child. This event will benefit the Azizi Life Multiply Project.

Kids Club of First Assembly of God‐Greenwood hosts: Parents Night Out

Friday, February 15th it is a Fundraiser for Kids Club there will be Snacks, Movie, Games. Ages 3‐12 and Donations will be appreciated. Please contact: Contact Chyler Beasley or Mindi Foote 479.629.4330

VAREP Lunch and Learn

FEB. 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM located at the Fort Smith Public Library- Community Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903. The topic of discussion will be VA Appraisals and Minimum Property Requirements. The speaker will be Ken Colley. Admission is free. For more information please reach out to: Heather Glasgow at (479) 561-0077 or heatherglasgow123@outlook.com, www.VAREP.net.

Bingo For Books!

Adults - Join Us, Thursday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. to play bingo and Win Books! This event will be held at the Sebastian County Library Greenwood and is free to all!

Amelia’s Gift 5k

This is a non-profit race that supports the Grace Primary School Uganda. The Grace School offers quality education for under-supported children in the village of Ganda. Each year on her birthday, River Valley resident, Amelia, has chosen to give to the Grace School rather than receiving gifts for herself. You can register at www.village2village.com

Race day is Saturday January 26th at 9:00am Shadow Lake Common Area, Greenwood, Ar it is $20 to register or $25 on race day.