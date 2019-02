The Greenwood Junior High Quiz Bowl Blue team finished second at the 6A West 7th-9th Grade Regional Tournament and qualified for 6A Junior Finals Tournament. Eighth grader Hayden Webb served as the team’s captain and led the team in scoring. He was one of only six players named to the All-tournament team. Eighth graders Adyson Crowe and Mary Hutchinson and seventh graders Emma Powell and John Wagner completed the team. The team is coached by Rick Clow. Amanda Webb served as the team’s judge.