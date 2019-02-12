The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce recently announced the members of the 2019 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class.

The program gives high school students an overview of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, focusing on local government, education, economic development, quality of life and social skills, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The members and schools they attend are Kiya Anderson — Dollarway High School; Trevor Dady — White Hall High School; Ladajah Green — Dollarway; Shauwn Howell Jr. — Pine Bluff High School; Romia Mays — Dollarway; Davarious Putillo — Dollarway; Romello Turner — Dollarway; Keiyawnia Walden — White Hall; Ladayja Walker — Dollarway; and Donteria Willis — Dollarway.

Initiated by the Leadership Pine Bluff Alumni Association, the leadership classes are programs of the Chamber. The Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class began its monthly sessions Jan. 17, according to the newsletter.