Hot Springs Village Vietnam War-era veterans are again this year invited to a luncheon to honor them and to extend a welcome home, something many did not receive when they returned from their tour of service.

Dallas and Mary Erdman will be performing the always-touching POW/MIA ceremony. The event begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. March 28, at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, 700 Balearic Road.

The event is organized by Jeff and Jeanne Meek and Dr. Walter Smith.

Keynote speaker for the luncheon will be Karen Lloyd, the National Director of the Veterans History Project. We are honored that she would take the time to come all the way from Washington, D.C. for this Hot Springs Village event.

Also attending will be “Voices Rising” who will be singing patriotic songs. Anita Deason from U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s office will also be there, as will Saline County Veteran Service Officer Lesa Jacob-Pollick and David Kenser, veteran services coordinator for Arkansas Hospice. Both will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the luncheon and ceremonies.

Dr. Walter Smith has planned a lunch that includes chicken breast and all the trimmings.

Any Hot Springs Village Vietnam War era veteran is invited and may bring one guest with them. The luncheon is free, but registration is required to assure enough food is prepared. To register, call Jeff or Jeanne Meek at 922-5387. Registration deadline is March 22.