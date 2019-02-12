Hot Springs Village police made an alcohol-related arrest, picked up a Villager on a Fayetteville warrant and gave a visiting pedestrian a free ride to the West Gate during the past week.



Feb. 1

While an officer was responding to a report of a man in his Reclamo Place yard yelling, cursing and making ugly gestures in his yard, the dispatcher received call reporting the man was yelling profanity at golfers. Upon getting out of her unit, the officer heard a man yelling at the back of the house. The man came to the door and cursed the officer. He finally came out as requested, with balled fists, cursing and telling the officer to get back. He took several steps, but finally stopped as ordered, and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or another drug, the report said. The man advanced several more steps, with the officer repeatedly telling him to stop. He stopped five feet from the officer. In response to her question, he said he had no weapons on him, but had rifles in his home. Another officer arrived, and the suspect headed back to his home. A third officer arrived, and the man was taken into custody. Once in the car, he told the responding officer he was going to kick her a--. Briggs Justine Ginther, 51, tested 0.303 BAC at Garland County jail, and was taken to a Hot Springs hospital, as the Garland County Sheriff’s Department requires a suspect who tests above 0.30 to be first taken for a medical evaluation. Ginther is charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening.

A verbal family disturbance erupted on Vaqueria Lane when a grown son came home intoxicated.

A white Toyota Corolla failed to check in at the West Gate.



Feb. 2

A security video at East Gate Shell showed a white male cutting a lock off a propane locker, then removing several tanks around 12:45 a.m. He was about 5-10, wearing a coat and a tobaggan. He was driving a light-colored minivan, and used a stick to prop up the liftgate when loading the tanks. He drove off, heading toward Owensville.

A silver GMC did not check in at the West Gate.

After a Gancho Way man told responding officers he saw a man in a tree about 30 feet off the ground, they learned he had a Fayetteville warrant for a probation violation and illegal drugs. No one was in the tree. Walid Yasser Kassem, 31, was taken into custody for the warrant, and was turned over to Garland County Sheriff’s Department deputy. The Villager made a similar report about seeing people who were not there earlier in the week, and another later in the week.

An officer spoke to a Holgar Lane dog owner after a report of a dog running loose.

A man who suspected another motorist of tailgating in Glazier Peau Gate followed the second man home, taking photos of the vehicle. The first driver then approached the second driver, and the men departed after a brief interaction. Police later told the first driver to not endanger himself by following a suspected tailgater, but to report the incident, as the police department and compliance division investigate every report.

A complainant told police she heard either a woman screaming or an animal in the Abaron Place area.

A pedestrian with a large backpack said he had left a mug at a home on Valls Lane home. He said he wanted to retrieve his mug, saying he earlier met a Destino Way friend, then both went to the Valls Lane residence, but was not sure which house it was. He received a ride to the West Gate.

After seeing a barking dog, an officer gave a La Granja Circle dog owner a copy of the Garland County noise ordinance.



Feb. 3

A report said a cream-colored golf cart on DeSoto Golf Course had a Texas sticker, an “infidel” sticker, showed “signs of abuse” and had “experienced a tire blow out of sorts.” It was later gone when an officer checked again.

A Baltanas Way dog owner received a copy of the Garland County noise ordinance.

Officers went to a family disturbance on Matamoroe Way.



Feb. 4

A Buick pulled out of Castellon Drive in front of an eastbound Dodge pickup on DeSoto Boulevard. Damage: $2,000 each.

At separate times, a gold Jeep, a silver Lincoln and a Ford SUV with paper tags failed to check in at the West Gate. The tag displayed on the Lincoln did not belong to the vehicle.

A deer collided with a Ford Expedition on Camino Road at Campo Way. The deer died. Damage: $2,000

A suspicious man and woman were reportedly walking down Barcelona Road, near Paso Way.

An officer turned off a water hose that was running at a home construction site on Linares Lane.

There was a juvenile report.



Feb. 5

A Saline County order of protection was served on an Alemendra Way resident.

A gray truck failed to check in the West Gate.

A victim at an East Gate parking lot was bleeding from both ears when an officer arrived. She said another woman had pulled her earrings out, and drove off east on Highway 5.

Two pit bull terriers were reportedly running loose in the area of Fresno and Alicante.

At various times a gray Dodge Durango, a beige Chevrolet pickup, a tan Chevrolet Malibu and a black Toyota Tacoma did not check in at the West Gate. Both Chevrolets were registered to Villagers. The Toyota bore a tag for a Pontiac Aztek that expired in 2011.

An officer went to the Highway 7 Walmart, where a trucker had not reported in to the dispatcher in three days. A towing company came to retrieve the truck, and an argument ensued. After the company called and told the trucker to release the truck to the towing company, he complied.

A gray Nissan Maxima was reportedly tailgating and passing vehicles on DeSoto Boulevard, near Carmona Road.

An injured deer died near the intersection of Balearic and Minorca roads.

Saline County Sheriff’s Department received numerous complaints about a vehicle registered to a Silleda Lane address being driven erratically. An officer drove to the home and told the driver of the complaints that had been received.



Feb. 6

A Villager reported unauthorized credit-card charges.

A complainant came to report a theft, but she was told it must be reported to Hot Springs police.

An officer saw a dog barking on a screened porch on Charnella Lane, but no one came to the door.

A gold Chevrolet failed to check in the West Gate.