Cleveland County is one of two areas in the state that has been selected for a $487,000-plus program to convert under-utilized concession stand kitchens at rural fairgrounds into “food innovation kitchens.”

Dubbed “Share Grounds,” these kitchens will allow aspiring entrepreneurs to create their own food products for retail sale. The grant also provides funding to create a distribution center that will allow area farmers to package and distribute crops to the retail market.

Area food growers, including those in Jefferson County, are being sought out to participate in the project, said Britt Talent of Rison, who is a part of the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative.

The goal is to create a network of farmers who would use the facility for crop distribution, Talent said.

Talent told a group gathered last Monday night in Rison that the goal is to have a cooperative effort of some sort beginning this year with the idea of scaling up next year.

Amanda Perez, associate director of agriculture and natural resources for the University of Arkansas Extension Service at Little Rock, told the group that the agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is coordinating the grant that is funding the project was not active during the recent government shutdown. As a result, she said the project has been delayed by about two months.

Originally, Perez projected the center to open in late 2019.

Perez and Renee Threlfall, postdoctoral associate with the food science program at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, are spearheading the project together.

Perez said the effort is a pilot program to test the idea of using fairgrounds for food innovation kitchens and crop distribution. If successful, she said it could be a model used by other communities in Arkansas as well as across the nation.

Talent said that the market for locally-grown food is “exploding” and that he and Cleveland County Extension Chair Les Walz recently attended a meeting at Hermitage hosted by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, which talked about the growing demand and increasing need for locally-grown food.

Markets were one of the topics discussed at last week’s meeting, as Talent mentioned that produce can be sold at existing local outlets such as farmers markets, but there is also a potential for other locations as well.

He said that a small farm operation in North Little Rock is looking for additional growers and the Farm-to-School program is an option as well. Trent and Lori Bird of the Randall area, founders of Birds & Bees Honey, said there are several retail stores in the area willing to sell locally-grown produce if they can get it.

Talent said the group is particularly interested in finding people to implement a no-till, “regenerative” agriculture method on their farms to produce nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables.

For more information, contact Talent at (870) 325-6412 Walz at (870) 325-6321.

This story appeared in the Jan. 30 edition of the Cleveland County Herald.