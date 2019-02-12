Shayna Wood, MD, of Greenbrier, a pediatrician, has joined the medical staff of Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Wood has joined TLC Pediatrics, where she practices alongside Drs. Terence L. Champlin, MD, and K. Courtney Meena, MD. Dr. Wood practiced as a neonatologist in Little Rock until deciding to move her family to the Greenbrier community.

Dr. Wood and her husband, Landon, who are now the parents of two twin boys and a three-year-old daughter, decided it was time to return to their roots in a smaller community with “incredible schools.” She graduated high school in the northeast Arkansas town of Cave City before graduating from Arkansas State University.

She also knew pediatrician, Courtney Meena, which was another draw to Conway. “It (TLC Pediatrics) was a great group to join,” Dr. Wood said. She also worked alongside several of the nurses in Conway Regional’s Nursery while a resident at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

“Women’s and Children’s services are at the very core of our purpose at Conway Regional. Having another skillful and compassionate pediatrician join our medical staff is a tremendous benefit to Conway Regional and the families in our community,” said Rebekah Fincher, Chief Administrative Officer for Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Wood completed a Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine Fellowship at UAMS. She completed her residency in pediatrics at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and at UAMS where she achieved her medical degree.

She is Board Certified in Pediatrics and is a Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics. While she treats children of all ages and conditions, Dr. Wood particularly enjoys caring for newborns with challenging medical conditions.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wood, call 327-2444.