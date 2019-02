Newport Elementary School selected the January Students of the Month. These include (Pre-Kindergarten) Elora Solis and Monte McFarlin, (Kindergarten) Rubi Cenobio and Deon Braxton, (1st Grade) Zoey Carraway and Nathan Slagley, (2nd Grade) N’Kenya Richardson and Ke’Andre Banks, (3rd Grade) Finnley George and Rafael Macias, (4th Grade) Aubrey Daniels and Ryan Burgin, (5th Grade) Latasha Prince and Billy Hernandez, and (6th Grade) Layla Lindsey and Tyler Ridley.