CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs joins the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) in recognizing National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week 2019 from February 11-16 and celebrating the life-saving impact of cardiac rehabilitation. Throughout the week, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will honor the role of cardiac rehabilitation in reducing the potentially devastating effects of heart disease and improving quality of life for patients and their families. Cardiac Rehabilitation Week, initiated AACVPR, coincides with both Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month in an effort to draw greater national attention to heart health. This year’s theme, “Making Positive Changes, One Beat at a Time,” honors the patients, families and healthcare professionals who are dedicated to cardiac rehabilitation as a vehicle for a healthy lifestyle. To schedule an appointment with a member of our cardiologist team, call 501-625-8400.