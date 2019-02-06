Eighty-Seven students from Greenwood High School recently attended the Arkansas Beta Convention in Hot Springs and came home with thirteen awards. Over eight-five different Arkansas schools participated in the academic, oratory, talent and fine arts competitions with nearly 3500 Arkansas sophomores, juniors and seniors attending the convention.

The first place awards were earned by:

All of these categories qualified to compete at the National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City this June.

GHS Beta members were entered in over 35 competitions.

Those Beta members attending the state convention were:

Breana Acosta, Amber Alzufari, Izabelle Andrews, Ella Austin, Ashlyn Barton, Zoie Benton, Madison Blevins, Emma Booker, Alydia Brasher, Julia Brixey, Abby Cagle, MaKenzie Carney, Morgan Darr, Hannah DeLeon, Allie Dolan, Meredith Ellenwood, Karlie Fisher, Erin Fowler, Cheyanne Fulford, Dacie Gamble, Olivia Gaston, Jillian Hollinsaid , Victoria Horan, Abby Ivy, Delaney Janz, Jessalyn Jones, Taylor Koeth, Jordyn Lane, Emerson Lejong, Hannah McAdams, Baleigh McClellan, Emma McCorkle, Sara McOlvin, Masheayah Moore, Olivia Mullikin, Natalie Mulvihill, Kathryn Nichols, Molly O’Dell, Haley Ohm, Faith O’Mahony, Ramsey Pate, Madie Pelt, Lindsey Peoples, Camerson Presley, Brooklyn Ray, Abbie Rudder, Violot Rushing, Kya Schmidt, Kenzie Tallakson, Faith Teyechea, Alex Thompson, Ainsley Turner, Faith Vang, Sarah White, Baleigh Wiginton, Maddie Williams, Caroline Wilson, Abbie Wofford, Abigail Woodring, Emily Woolsey, Taylor Aishman, Isaiah Belue, Shea Brown, Kevin Douglas, Michael Dunham, Taren Ellis, Ryan Farr, Nathanial Gonzales, Evan Griffith, Landon Henning, Clayton Hobbs, William Hutchinson, Sugas Leeanantsaksiri, Michael Lytle, Tyler Merreighn, Sherjeel Naeem, Cade Nichols, Creg Nichols, Case Owenby, A J Russell, Ryan Stracener, Noah Walker, Ethan H. Williams.