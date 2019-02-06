Nicole and James Moore of Hackett announce the birth of a daughter born on January 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Alexis Ledesma-Nichols and Chance Nichols of Waldron announce the birth of a daughter born on January 17, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Cinthia and Andrew Crockett of Mansfield announce the birth of a son born on January 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Bridgette Craft and Stephen Vaughn of Greenwood announce the birth of a son born on January 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Casey and Jantzen Lester of Barling announce the birth of a son born on January 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Micah and Jeffrey Jedlicka of Barling announce the birth of a daughter born on January 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.