Ouachita Baptist University has named approximately 360 students to its Fall 2018 Dean’s List. The students will be included in the “National Dean’s List” for 2018-19.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours.

Ouachita Baptist University, a private liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, is in its 132nd year as a Christ-centered learning community. It is consistently ranked among the “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report. The university has an average student/faculty ratio of 13:1. Its seven academic schools include business, Christian studies, education, fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. Additionally, Ouachita offers more than 20 study abroad opportunities with partner institutions around the world.

The following Arkansas students are included in the Dean’s List and are listed in order of hometown:

Booneville, Ark. – J.D. Sanders

Branch, Ark. – Layton Shaw

Greenwood, Ark. – Hannah Johnston, Alex Marrin

Magazine, Ark. – Sabreena Alfaro