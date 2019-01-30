PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Applications are now being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. March 15 is the application deadline, said Willie Columbus, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) research assistant/educational outreach coordinator and AgDiscovery program coordinator.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and UAPB have teamed up to host AgDiscovery June 8-21 on the UAPB campus.

Students participate in hands-on labs, workshops and field trips as well as team building activities and diversity workshops. Students pay only the cost of transportation to and from UAPB. Room, board and supplies are covered by APHIS.

Students may apply online at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Although online applications are preferred, students may submit an application packet via U.S. mail postmarked no later than March 15 to USDA-APHIS AgDiscovery Program, ATTN: Tammy Lowry, 4700 River Road, Unit 92, Suite 6C-04, Riverdale, MD 20737-1234.

“Only one large envelope containing the application form, essay and sealed letters of recommendation will be accepted per applicant. Do not include photos, transcripts, report cards or other documents,” advises Columbus.

Enrollment in AgDiscovery is limited. Students accepted will be notified the week of May 7. Although students submit their application packets directly to APHIS, they can select their host university. “It is important that applicants follow directions carefully as APHIS will discard incomplete applications,” said Columbus.

A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms are available on the web at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Or, students may contact Columbus at (870) 575- 7145 or email columbusw@uapb.edu.

