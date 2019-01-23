Trout Fishing in America, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 7:00PM at the Greenwood Performing Arts Center– Arkansas-natives and four-time Grammy award nominees Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet are Trout Fishing in America. This eclectic folk/rock band is best known for their quirky and memorable children’s music such as “My Hair had a Party Last Night” and “When I was a Dinosaur.” Their music has won multiple Parents’ Choice and Indie awards. In 2008, Performing Songwriter Magazine chose Trout Fishing in America as one of the top 100 Most Influential Independent Artists in the past 15 years. Yet, these two are about as different as one can imagine. Ezra on guitar and banjo

stands 6’8” tall while Keith on bass stretches to 5’5”. Each of them brings out the best in the other and the joy that comes from this musical interaction is contagious and impossible to deny. Their willingness to make fun of our most annoying habits in one song, then touch our hearts with tender and passionate images of family life in the next is what makes the connection between Trout Fishing in America and their audience so real. Visit troutmusic.com. Contact the Greenwood Administration building at 479-996-4142, or visit greenwoodk12.com or etix.com for ticket information.