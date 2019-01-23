The Arkansas Agriculture Department (AAD) and Farm Credit are partnering to provide eight, $1,000 Homegrown by Heroes academic scholarships to military veterans and active military personnel, and their spouses, children or grandchildren who are pursuing a degree in agriculture. Funding for the scholarships is generously provided by Farm Credit. Online applications are available here and are due March 15, 2019.

“We are proud to partner with Farm Credit to provide academic scholarships for the men and women, and their families, that have served our country in the military,” says Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward. “Military service members and their families have many skills that make them great candidates for successful careers in agriculture. It is an honor to provide these scholarships as a way of thanking them for their service to our country.”

“The Farm Credit associations of Arkansas appreciate the service Arkansas veterans and current military personnel give our country. We are pleased to help service members and their families pursue degrees and careers in the agricultural field by sponsoring these new scholarships,” said James McJunkins, CEO and president of Farm Credit Midsouth.

Selection of scholarship recipients will be based on academic achievement, community involvement, extracurricular activities, financial need, and family circumstances. Preference will be given to Arkansas Homegrown by Heroes members, spouses, and their children, but membership is not required.

The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown by Heroes, an AAD program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced. Learn more about Homegrown by Heroes and find products grown or made by military veterans here.

The AAD is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit www.agriculture.arkansas.gov.

With more than $3.3 billion in assets, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit Midsouth, and Farm Credit of Western Arkansas support rural communities and agriculture across Arkansas with reliable, consistent credit and financial services today and tomorrow. In Arkansas, Farm Credit associations are owned by the more than 11,000 customer-owners they serve. Through the cooperative structure, customer-owners have a voice and vote in the associations’ governance. Members also share in the cooperatives’ financial success through cooperative returns which total more than $200 million since 1997.

The Arkansas Agriculture Department offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.