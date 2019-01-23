The Greenwood School District encourages community awareness of The Great Kindness Challenge, January 28 – February 1 st , 2019. This week of kindness will be observed across the nation, and Greenwood Schools will also participate. The program is free, and can be utilized as a component of bullying prevention efforts. The Greenwood District participated district wide for the first time last year, and achieved the status of Kindness Certified School District. Each school building has also been designated as a Kindness Certified School.

The Great Kindness Challenge was created by Kids for Peace to provide schools with a tool for creating a positive school environment. In 2017, 10,493,866 students participated and performed over half a billion acts of kindness nationwide. The Great Kindness Challenge is generously sponsored by Dignity Health, Peaceable Kingdom, ViaSat, Nordson, NRG, McGraw-Hill Education and supported by Hasbro’s Be Fearless Be Kind. Learn more information about the event at:

www.greatkindnesschallenge.org

This year will be the second year for Greenwood Schools to participate district wide. In order to create a consistent, positive message throughout our schools and community, activities are planned at each school. Among those activities will be a checklist for recording acts of kindness.

For more information on Kids for Peace of The Great Kindness Challenge, please contact Jill McManigal at 760-730-3320